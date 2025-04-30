Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 30 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday stated that Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) has recorded a historic profit exceeding Rs 100 crore for the first time.

CM Sukhu, while presiding over a meeting of the HPTDC and Tourism department termed this a milestone attributed to the earnest efforts made by the present State Government.

CM Sukhu said that HPTDC has achieved the annual turnover from Rs 78 crore during the previous BJP Government regime to Rs 107 crore under the present state government despite facing the challenges posed by natural disasters in the State.

This has been achieved due to effective management of the HPTDC hotels and restaurants, along with regular maintenance and optimal utilization of the properties.

The Chief Minister said that due to the profits earned by the HPTDC, the Corporation has been able to clear Rs 41 crore benefits for the pensioners during the last two and a half years, whereas the previous BJP Government disbursed only Rs 26 crore during its five years.

He directed the officers to further improve service across the HPTDC properties and explore the possibilities of leasing out vacant properties of HPTDC on an operation and maintenance basis to private players.

He also lauded the purchase agreement between HPTDC and Food and Civil Supplies Corporation for the supply of materials to HPTDC hotels, including rations, groceries and other essential items.

CM Sukhu also reviewed the various developmental projects of the tourism department and directed to expedite these projects to yield maximum revenue to the State and enhance infrastructure to the tourists visiting the State.

He said that the State Government is investing Rs. 2415 crore to develop better infrastructure, wayside amenities and promote other adventure sports activities to attract tourists in the State.

He instructed the Tourism department to provide food vans to the local people and commence Hop-on, Hop-off luxury bus rides on local tourism routes in the State.

The Chief Minister also asked the department to complete the construction work of Shivdham in Mandi district at the earliest and beautification works in Renuka lake area to make these more bewitching to the tourists.

He also instructed the officers for the swift operationalization of the heliports to improve air connectivity to various hill stations of the State.

Shri Sukhu also reviewed expansion projects of Kangra, Shimla and Bhuntar airports to provide better air connectivity to the tourists boosting tourism activities in the State.

Chairman HPTDC Raghuvir Singh Bali, MLA Suresh Kumar, Principal Secretary Devesh Kumar, Director of Tourism Vivek Bhatia, OSD to Chief Minister Gopal Sharma and other senior officers also attended the meeting. (ANI)

