Chandigarh, Apr 16 (PTI) There was no let-up in the COVID-19 surge in Haryana on Friday as the state reported a record 6,277 new cases of the disease which took its cumulative infection tally to 3,42,077.

Twenty more fatalities due to the viral disease were reported in the state in a span of 24 hours, pushing its overall death toll to 3,354, according to a health department bulletin.

Of the fresh cases, Gurgaon, the worst-hit district in the state, accounted for 1,919, its highest single-day spike so far.

Among other districts that reported a big spike are Faridabad (980), Karnal (449), Sonipat (418), Panchkula (314), Hisar (288), Ambala (269), Kurukshetra (243) and Sirsa (202), the bulletin said.

On Wednesday, the state had recorded 5,858 coronavirus cases.

Among the latest deaths, three were from Rohtak and two each from Jind, Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Panchkula and Gurgaon districts.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Haryana stands at 33,817.

So far, 3,04,906 people have recovered from the disease, and the state has a recovery rate of 89.13 per cent, the bulletin said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)