New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' briefed Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on the New Education Policy on Thursday.

The NEP 2020 was cleared by the Union Cabinet on Wednesday.

The minister also handed over a copy of the policy and a note highlighting the salient features of NEP 2020 to the vice president, an official statement said.

Naidu expressed happiness over the "visionary" policy and called it a "major step forward to enhance access to quality education to all our children and youth".

Welcoming the emphasis on a holistic, learner-centered, flexible system that seeks to transform India into a vibrant knowledge society, Naidu said it rightfully balances the rootedness and pride in India as well as acceptance of the best ideas and practices in the world of learning from across the globe.

He also expressed happiness over the importance given to the mother tongue at primary level in the policy.

"Diversity and respect for the local context as well as a recognition of the importance of India's classical languages will undoubtedly give learners a holistic world view," Naidu said.

Terming NEP 2020's vision "truly global and essentially Indian", Naidu said that it exemplifies India's timeless quest for welcoming noble thoughts from all over the world.

The vice president also expressed satisfaction that the new policy reflected his conviction that there should be no imposition and no opposition to any language.

