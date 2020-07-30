Thiruvananthapuram, July 30: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said that Eid al-Adha, also called Eid Qurban, prayers (Namaz) can be offered in mosques and idgahs with a limited number of people amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. He further said that the situation is not suitable for a large gathering. Bakra Eid 2020 will be celebrated on Saturday, August 1, 2020.

"On Eid al-Adha, prayers can be offered in mosques with a limited number of persons. Some mosque committees in Kerala have decided to cancel prayers in view of #COVID19 which is a welcome step. The situation is not suited for large gatherings," Vijayan said. Eid-al-Adha And Eid-al-Fitr: What Are Differences Between Eid And Bakrid, The Two Festivals of Muslim Community?

ANI Tweet:

ICMR on July 2 issued guidelines for shifting of asymptomatic COVID patients to home isolation. We're implementing it for those who have adequate facilities at home. Initially, health workers who tested positive & are asymptomatic, & gave self-declaration can avail it: Kerala CM pic.twitter.com/crtpd9fUZP — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2020

Eid celebrations this year will be low key due to pandemic. Meanwhile, total COVID-19 cases in Kerala soared to 22,306 after 506 new cases were reported on Thursday. Of the total cases, 10,063 are active, while 12,161 individuals have recovered from the illness. Till now, 70 people have also died due to the respiratory.

