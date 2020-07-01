Chandigarh, Jul 1 (PTI) The two Haryana policemen, who were killed while on patrol duty early Tuesday, were attacked when they questioned a group of people drinking alcohol in a car at a public place in Sonipat district's Butana area, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident took place during the night curfew hours imposed as part of guidelines to check the spread of COVID-19, police said.

One of the suspects has been arrested and another killed in police action in Jind district. In all six people are involved in the crime, two of whom are said to be women.

Special Police Officer (SPO) Kaptan Singh and Constable Ravinder were found dead on the Gohana-Jind road near Butana in Sonipat district in the early hours of Tuesday, police said.

On Tuesday evening, a police team traced the car and arrested Sandeep from Jind. Thereafter, the team moved to apprehend Amit, who was killed in police action, while another accused, Vikas, managed to escape, officials said.

Amit, the main accused, was shot in retaliatory fire by the police team. He was critically injured and died at a hospital, they said, adding that he had six to seven criminal cases against him.

Four policemen, including two inspectors, were injured in action and were hospitalised, police said.

In total six people are accused of the crime. Those at large will be arrested soon, they said.

Giving details, police said, the accused had started from Jind on Monday evening after purchasing liquor and food. They stopped their car near a park in Butana in Sonipat.

The two policemen, who were on a motorcycle, were passing through the area. They stopped and started questioning the accused. In that moment, they were attacked with sharp weapons like knives, they said.

“These accused were consuming liquor. They had started from Jind in the (Monday) evening, first they purchased liquor and later some food. Then they came to Butana and consumed liquor in the car. When the patrol team reached there and started questioning them, accused Amit and his accomplices attacked the two policemen,” Sonipat Superintendent of Police Jashandeep Randhawa told reporters in Sonipat on Wednesday.

It was during detailed investigation and after Sandeep's arrest that the motive of the crime was ascertained, police said.

On Tuesday, a police official in Sonipat had said that some soda and water bottles were recovered from near the crime scene, indicating that it was possible that the two policemen were attacked when they came across some people who were roaming during curfew hours and questioned them. Asked if two women were among the six accused, Randhawa said “the entire matter is under investigation, to share more details at this stage will not be possible”.

Replying to a question, he said the vehicle used by the accused had been recovered.

Director General of Police Manoj Yadava had earlier said that eight police teams have been formed to solve the case.

