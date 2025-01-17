New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Friday launched the toolkit for the Swachh Survekshan, the world's largest annual urban cleanliness survey.

In the statement, the ministry said the exercise drives urban sanitation improvement through citizen participation and third-party validation.

Speaking at the launch of the new toolkit for 'Swachh Survekshan', Khattar said that to acknowledge the exceptional performance of cities in the survey, the ministry is introducing the 'Super Swachh League', a competition among the cleanest cities.

"This reflects our shared commitment to cleanliness and our continuous innovation that keeps the Swachh Bharat Mission a global success even after 10 years. Our focus is on improving quality year after year, with simplified evaluation parameters that ensure clearer data from urban local bodies and maintain full transparency," a statement quoted him as saying.

This approach strengthens the mission's reputation and drives ongoing progress in urban cleanliness, Khattar said.

According to the statement, a separate league of cities excelling in cleanliness has been created for the introductory "Super Swachh League".

"The cities which have been in the top three in at least two years in the last three years (2021-2023) have made the cut. There are 12 cities in the Super Swachh League. Moving ahead, the top three ranking cities in each population category will move into the league for the subsequent years," it stated.

In this league, urban local bodies will be assessed on additional aspirational indicators and must maintain a score of 85 per cent or higher to retain their position, the ministry said.

