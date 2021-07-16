Srinagar, Jul 16 (PTI) Security forces have recovered a huge cache of explosives, including 51-mm mortar shells, and ammunition in the Tral area of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, police said on Friday.

"Based on credible inputs, a joint team of police, Army and the CRPF launched a search operation in the Nawdal-Tral area of Awantipora. During the search operation, a huge cache of explosive material and ammunition was recovered," a police spokesperson said.

He said the recoveries included seven 51-mm mortar shells, 260 Pika rounds and other incriminating materials that were kept hidden underground by terrorists.

The official said a case under relevant sections of the law has been registered at the Tral police station and further investigation is in progress.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)