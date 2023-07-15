Cachar (Assam) [India], July 15 (ANI): In a joint operation with Assam Rifles, Kalain police of Assam's Cachar district recovered and seized 400 gelatine sticks and an equal number of detonators from a vehicle at Kalain Masimpur road on Friday, police said.

"One person has been apprehended and legal action has been initiated," Numal Mahatta, Superintendent of Police of Cachar district told ANI.

The apprehended person was identified as Prosonjit Baishnab.

Barely a week ago, the Srikona Battalion of Agartala Sector, Assam Rifles, seized heroin worth Rs 2 crores stuffed in as many as 24 soaps and arrested four persons. (ANI)

