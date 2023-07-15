Chamarajanagar, July 15: The six-year-old girl, who was attacked by a leopard, succumbed to her injuries at the hospital on Saturday in Chamarajanagar district of Karnataka. The Minister for Forests and Environment Eshwar Khandre has announced that the family of the deceased girl would get Rs 15 lakh compensation. The leopard had attacked the girl when she was playing in front of her house. It had attempted to drag her into the forest in Kaggaligundi village of Hanur taluk on July 15. The girl, Susheela, was seriously injured in the incident and was admitted to the Holy Cross Hospital, Kamagere.

The incident, which took place during the night had raised the concern in the whole village and surrounding areas. The villagers had complained that they were afraid to step out of their houses and go to their farms. The people stated that they are living under fear of leopard attack. Leopard Attack in Karnataka: Big Cat Attacks Six-Year-Old Girl Outside Her House in Chamarajanagar.

Susheela, daughter of Ramu and Lalitha couple, was playing in front of her house alone. The leopard, which appeared from nowhere, had attacked the girl and tried to drag her into the forest. It had pulled her up to 200 metres. After hearing the screams of the girl, the parents and villagers have chased the leopard with sticks. The leopard had left the girl and escaped into the forest following the commotion. Leopard Scare in Karnataka: Panic Grips Residents After Big Cat Kills Calf in Dasanapura, Search Operations Underway.

The forest officials visited the girl in the hospital and spoke to the family. The school teachers and students had also paid a visit to her. The authorities have assured people of action. The people of Soliga tribe inhabit the place located close to the forest and the leaders of the community have appealed for quick action against leopard menace which has surfaced in the region in recent times.

Minister Eshwar Khandre stated that he is saddened by the incident of death of a girl who was attacked by a leopard. "I will immediately direct the compensation of Rs 15 lakh to her family and also try to provide Rs 4,000 monthly allowance for the deceased’s family," he added.

