Jaipur, Dec 26 (PTI) BJP national spokesperson and MP Rajyavardhan Rathore said on Monday that there is a huge resentment among the public against the Congress government in Rajasthan.

Rathore told reporters here that after the BJP's "Jan Aakrosh Yatra", meetings are being held in the entire Jaipur division and thousands of people are attending them.

He claimed that there is a huge resentment among the public against the Congress government of the state which is visible in these meetings.

Targeting the state government over the exam paper leak cases, he alleged that today Rajasthan has become a den of paper leak mafias and this government is fully responsible for this.

"Question papers have been leaked 16 times during the four-year rule of the Congress. These are the cases which have come out in public, surely there will be many such cases which have not come out till date," he said.

He said the BJP has repeatedly demanded a CBI inquiry into the paper leak cases as the Congress government has not conducted a fair inquiry till date.

He said that under the party's Jan Aakrosh Yatra, more than 31.50 lakh people have been contacted in Jaipur division and 5,860 corner meetings and chaupals held.

