Chandigarh, Aug 13 (PTI) Hot and humid weather conditions continued to prevail in most parts of Punjab and Haryana on Friday, according to a media bulletin of the Meteorological Department here.

The maximum temperatures stayed above normal levels in many places in both the states.

Ambala, Hisar and Karnal registered their respective maximums at 36, 37.3 and 34 degrees Celsius, up to two degrees above normal, the bulletin stated.

Narnaul and Rohtak registered maximum temperatures at 36.2 and 36.5 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, registered 35.4 degrees Celsius, three degrees above normal.

In Punjab, the maximum temperatures of Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala and Bathinda settled at 35.9, 34.9, 36.4 and 36 degrees Celsius.

The weather department in its forecast predicted light to moderate rains at isolated places in both states in the next 24 hours.

