Patna, Mar 25 (PTI) Five people, including the husband, were arrested in connection with the murder of a director of a private hospital in Patna, police said on Tuesday.

Surabhi Raj was shot dead inside the hospital, which her husband Rakesh Roushan owns, on March 22.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Avakash Kumar said the motive behind the killing will be made known in due course.

"Preliminary investigations suggest some love angle in the case. Besides, certain financial issues are also involved. Investigations are underway," he said.

Raj, who had multiple bullet wounds on her body, was the director of the hospital located in the Agam Kuan area.

Among those arrested was a female employee of the hospital, police said, adding that they gave conflicting statements during interrogations.

Investigators are exploring conducting 'narco analysis' tests on some of the accused, the SSP said.

"Investigators are not satisfied with the statements of some of the accused. Although they have been questioned several times, their replies are not convincing," he said.

