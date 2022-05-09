Srinagar, May 9 (PTI) Security forces arrested a "hybrid" terrorist from Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Monday and seized arms and ammunition from his possession, police said.

During routine vehicle checking at a mobile checkpost set up near Baramulla's Juhama crossing, the security forces intercepted a man who, on seeing them, tried to flee, a police spokesperson said.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Hours Before Her Marriage, Bride Shot Dead by Jilted Lover in Nellore.

However, the man was tactfully apprehended by the alert personnel, the police spokesperson said, adding that he was identified as Tawheed Ahmad Haroon, a resident of Baramulla's Delina Ghat.

Incriminating material, arms and ammunition, including a pistol, a pistol magazine and nine live rounds, were seized from his possession, the police spokesperson said.

Also Read | Navneet Rana Calls Sanjay Raut ‘Popat’, Claims Shiv Sena MP Threatened to ‘Bury Her 20 Feet Deep’.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested terrorist had obtained the illegal arms and ammunition with the intention to carry out terror activities in Baramulla and its adjacent areas, he added.

A case has been registered and investigation taken up, the police spokesperson said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)