Mumbai, May 9: Independent MP from Amravati Navneet Rana, who is currently on bail, on Monday called senior Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut a 'Popat' while adding that she will file FIR against Raut for allegedly threatening to "bury her 20 feet deep".

"I was openly threatened by a goon-like Rajya Sabha MP. I will go and file FIR against 'Popat' like Sanjay Raut who said that he will bury me 20-feet deep. He said the materials for my final rites have been sent to the crematorium. This kind of language has been used by Sanjay Raut against me. These kinds of persons are called 'Popat' in Maharashtra," Rana told media persons.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police filed an application in court stating that MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana violated the bail condition by their statements and their bail is cancelled as per the bail orders. Police sought a non-bailable warrant against the couple. Navneet Rana Dares Mahrashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray To Contest Against Her From Any Seat in the State.

Following this, Mumbai Sessions Court issued a notice to the Rana couple seeking their say on why a non-bailable warrant should not be issued against them as they have allegedly violated the conditions of the bail given to them. The court ordered the couple to file their reply by May 18.

Mumbai's session Court on Wednesday granted bail to the Ranas who were arrested after they declared that they would recite Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's residence.

After her release from Byculla Jail on Thursday, Navneet Rana was admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai for a medical check-up. She underwent an MRI scan and a full body checkup at Lilavati Hospital on Saturday after she complained of pain in the chest, neck, and different parts of the body as well as spondylitis.

Watch Video:

#WATCH | ...Was openly threatened by a goon-like MP...I will go and file FIR against 'Popat' like Sanjay Raut who said that he will bury me 20-feet deep...: Navneet Rana, Independent MP from Amravati, Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/jzeKCQSjdJ — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2022

Rana couple got bail from the court after staying 12 days in jail. While granting bail, the court had also put several conditions, violating which the bail was subject to be cancelled. One of such conditions was that Navneet Rana and her husband could not issue any statement in the media regarding the case.

However, Navneet Rana spoke to the media as soon as she was discharged from the hospital and gave a statement regarding her arrest.

The MP-MLA couple was arrested on April 23 from their Mumbai residence after they declared that they would recite Hanuman Chalisa outside Uddhav Thackeray's home in Bandra.The two were booked in two FIRs lodged on charges of sedition, promoting enmity, and assaulting a public servant to prevent discharge of duty.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)