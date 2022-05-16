Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 16 (ANI): A 10-year-old boy died in a swimming pool due to the negligence of the pool management here on Sunday.

Talking to the media, the deceased's aunt said, "Manoj Kumar stays in Lingampally. He came to our place on a summer vacation. Today he went to the Blue Fab Swimming Pool to practise. The management said they don't have safety tubes and without wearing tubes (Safe guards), he entered the pool and he drowned to death. There was no one at the time when he was drowning. We started shouting when we saw Manoj in the poll. The management people came after 10 minutes."

According to Chaitanyapuri Police Inspector Ravi Kumar, Manoj Kumar went to a Blue Fab swimming pool for swimming in Nagole area under Chaitanyapuri police station limits. Around 12 pm, he died.

"On the complaint of the boy's mother, we have registered the case and sent the body for postmortem to Osmania Hospital. We are investigating the case. We spoke to the few people who are at the spot at the time of the incident. We have registered a case against Blue Fab Swimming Pool owner Ashok Goud. If anyone else is involved in this, we will also book a case against them," Chaitanyapuri Inspector said.

We have received information that the swimming pool doesn't have permission operate. So we are looking into it also. (ANI)

