Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 29 (ANI): A Hyderabad man, Manohar Chiluveru who is known for his large-scale live painting events, sculptures and public installations has started an art project 'Hope Kosmos' to pay tribute to those who lost their lives during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking to ANI, Manohar said, "Hope Kosmos is an art project and first of its kind in India. As a practising artist, I want to paint a series of artwork and try to build this project as a platform to involve the startup fraternity in this. So, I want to make it a sustainable project in three years."

"We will host annual exhibition series where we will invite artists across the world. We will also have a curator for the show. Firstly, we are planning to begin a social enterprise startup and then plan to give awards to young talents," he added.

The artist further said that art is a continuous process so wants to encourage artists. "Life is unpredictable. During pandemics, I have seen everyone struggling a lot. We should not give up," he added.

"We have inaugurated this project last month at Shrusti art gallery. We have produced 40 artworks in one month. Many celebrities including Samantha, Allu Arvind, Shobu Yarlagadda producer of Bahubali and many industries participated," he informed.

Speaking about his interest in art, he said that he was always passionate about art since childhood.

"I dropped B.Com in between and joined fine arts and pursued Bachelor's degree in Sculpture. Later, I became a full-time artist. I always wanted to travel and explore the world. I am also collaborating with others to get all the information on opinions on the pandemic," Manohar said.

He said that he used to sell his artworks in galleries before the COVID-19 pandemic, but his perspective got changed after it. (ANI)

