Nizamabad (Telangana) [India], October 20 (ANI): The Nizamabad police arrested Sheikh Riyaz in the murder of 42-year-old constable E. Pramod. He was taken into police custody after he allegedly attempted to attack a man named Asif near Sarangapur under the limits of Nizamabad Town 6 Police Station.

According to a statement from the Nizamabad Police on Sunday, "Today, under the Nizamabad Town 6 police station limits, near the Sarangpur area, the accused Riyaz attacked a person named Asif, and both the victim and the accused sustained injuries, and the police caught them and shifted them to the hospital for further treatment."

The incident turned fatal when Riyaz, while being taken to the police station, attacked CCS constable Pramod in Vinayak Nagar under the fourth police station limits of Nizamabad city. Riyaz reportedly stabbed Pramod in the chest from behind on Vinayak Nagar Main Road before fleeing the scene.

Pramod was immediately rushed to the hospital by a fellow officer but succumbed to his injuries.

Riyaz, a resident of Nagaram and linked to multiple criminal cases, was originally arrested by Constable Pramod.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Telangana Police arrested a home guard and an RMP doctor in connection with the alleged rape and murder of a 29-year-old woman.

The arrests occurred after the victim's mother filed a complaint, prompting law enforcement to register a case with serious charges, including rape, murder, and violations of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

According to ACP V. Srikanth Goud of Shamshabad in Cybearabad, the deceased has been identified as Byagari Mounika, who worked in a private job.

According to the police, the deceased, Mounika, had been in a seven-year relationship with the main suspect, 39-year-old Banuri Madhusudan, a Home Guard assigned to the Shamshabad Fingerprint Team. The police reported that Madhusudan allegedly sexually assaulted her under the pretence of marriage.

As a result, Mounika became pregnant, and Madhusudan purportedly pressured her to undergo an abortion. He also consulted Gaddamedi Padmaja, a 54-year-old RMP doctor who operated a practice in Palamakula village.

However, after the procedure, the deceased experienced continuous bleeding, and Madhusudan quickly transported her to a hospital, but the doctor declared her dead during treatment. (ANI)

