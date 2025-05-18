Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 18 (ANI): A fire broke out in a building at the Gulzar House near Charminar in Hyderabad on Sunday morning, as per officials.

A total of 11 fire engines were dispatched to the spot to bring the blaze under control.

Firefighting operations are underway, and further investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.

Meanwhile, in another incident on May 14, a massive fire broke out in a three-storey building in the Begum Bazar of Hyderabad.

Firefighting personnel who arrived on the spot upon receiving information rescued a woman.

Visuals from the site showed billowing black clouds of smoke.

Operations are underway to douse the fire. (ANI)

