A fire broke out near the railway tracks at Mumbra Railway Station in Maharashtra's Thane, causing a dramatic scene as a train passed by the area. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media. The blaze reportedly started in a pile of garbage near the tracks. According to Narendra Ingle, the Mumbra Fire Officer, the fire has now been extinguished and poses no further threat. Video footage of the incident shows raging flames as the train passed through, but thankfully, no casualties have been reported. Thane Fire: Shop, 3 Motorbikes Gutted As Blaze Erupts on Ground Floor of Building, None Hurt.

Video Shows Raging Flames As Train Passes at Mumbra Railway Station

#WATCH | Thane, Maharashtra | Narendra Ingle Mumbra Fire Officer says, "...Fire broke out in the garbage near the railway track. The fire has been doused" https://t.co/KV0SKDDsqJ pic.twitter.com/S4fPcUVkv8 — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2025

