Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 31 (ANI): Four people were arrested for allegedly posing as Income Tax officials and stealing gold biscuits worth Rs 60 lakh from a shop in Hyderabad, police said on Tuesday.

According to the Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad City, CV Anand, the accused were identified as Rehman Ghafoor Athar, Zakir Gani Athar, Praveen Yadav and Akash Arun Hovil.

Sharing details of the incident, the Commisioner said on May 27, eight to 10 people posed as Income Tax officials and stole 17 gold biscuits, worth Rs 60 lakh, from a shop named Siddhivinayak in Monda Market of Hyderabad.

The police informed that seven gold biscuits were recovered from the possession of the accused and efforts are underway to arrest the other accused as soon as possible.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

