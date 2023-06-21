Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 21 (ANI): A jilted lover allegedly stabbed a woman after rejecting his proposal here in Hyderabad city, police said on Wednesday.

The woman who suffered stab injuries in the attack is undergoing treatment at a private hospital, police said.

As per the victim, the accused Ganesh is known to her for the last ten years.

"He has been harassing me to start a relationship with him for the past few days. I rejected his proposal. Today, he called me to a hotel to discuss the issue," the victim told police.

"Enraged, after getting repeatedly rejected, the accused attacked her with a knife," police said.

According to police, the accused Ganesh attacked her with a knife resulting in her bleeding injuries.

"She has been shifted to a private hospital for treatment. An investigation has been launched," police said.

"A case is being registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code in Narsinghi police station, Telangana," police said.

Police have reached the spot after being alerted about the incident.

"Further investigation is underway," police said. (ANI)

