Hyderabad, Jan 22 (PTI) Two months after the hotly contested elections to the city civic body in which the BJP emerged as a key challenger to the ruling TRS, polls to elect the Mayor and Deputy Mayor would be held on February 11.

The election will be held at 12.30 PM on February 11 and an hour earlier, all the 150 corporators would be administered the oath, the Telangana State Election Commission (SEC) said.

If for any reason the elections could not be held on that day, they will be held on the next day, according to a notification issued by the SEC on Friday.

The ruling TRS will be keen to retain the Mayorship. Though it emerged as the single largest party bagging 56 seats, it may need the support of others.

The outcome of the mayoral election depends on votes including the co-opted members such as MLAs, MLCs and MPs belonging to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area, besides the 150 elected members.

In the GHMC polls held on December 1, the TRS won 56 seats, BJP bagged 48, while the Asaduddin Owaisi-led MIM and Congress got 44 and two seats respectively.

The electioneering saw top BJP leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party chief J P Nadda, launching intense campaign, canvassing votes for party candidates. PTI

