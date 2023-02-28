Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 28 (ANI): The Hyderabad Narcotic Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) in a coordinated operation with Miyapur Police have arrested three drug peddlers with illegal possession of Narcotic Drugs (Hashish Balls/Chocolates).

A total of 110 Hashish Balls/Chocolates and 2 mobile phones were seized at the instance, police said.

Two peddlers identified as Dudaram Chowdari and Shanti Devi are a married couple and run a Kiranam general store at Premnagar Colony, Hafeezpet under Miyapur Police Station.

In the guise of General Stores, they were illegally selling Hashish (a Ganja product) at the price of Rs 100 per ball.

Police further informed that the couple procured it from a person named Mahender Kumavath, who purchased it from Rajasthan. (ANI)

