Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 26 (ANI): With New Year's Eve approaching, the Hyderabad City Police have announced a stringent 'Zero Drugs Policy' to ensure a safe and drug-free environment for citizens, said the official.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner, V.C. Sajjanar, IPS, chaired a high-level coordination meeting on Friday at the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) in Banjara Hills. During the session, he issued a stern directive to top brass and field officers to maintain a "hawk-eyed" vigil across the city.

Also Read | KVS NVS Recruitment Exam City Intimation Slip 2025 Out for Tier 1 Exam at kvsangathan.nic.in; Know How to Download.

According to the Hyderabad police, CP V.C. Sajjanar, the Commissioner, outlined a multi-layered security plan involving the Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (H-NEW), Task Force, Special Branch, and local law enforcement.

The CP V.C. Sajjanar stated that the "Special surveillance teams have been deployed effectively immediately at all pubs, hotels, restaurants, and event venues. The Commissioner ordered continuous monitoring of individuals previously involved in drug-related offences over the last two years. Officials have been tasked with preparing a comprehensive list of known drug peddlers and consumers. Additionally, police will track the details of individuals entering the city for the festivities."

Also Read | Stock Market Holidays in January 2026: NSE and BSE To Remain Closed on These Days, Check List of Share Market Holiday Dates.

The Hyderabad police further added that the crackdown isn't limited to public venues; police will also monitor private gatherings at service apartments and hostels to prevent illicit activities.

The City Police have set a mandatory 1:00 AM closing time for all New Year celebrations at pubs, hotels and restaurants.

"Strict action will be taken against violators. Will face immediate cancellation of licenses if found engaging in any illegal activities this year," the Commissioner warned.

To manage the influx of revellers, check-posts and barricades will be fortified at major hubs, including Maitrivanam, Necklace Road, Tank Bund, and KBR Park. While the security is set to be intense, the Commissioner emphasised that the general public should not be inconvenienced. He instructed officers to ensure celebrations remain peaceful and to act as facilitators to provide a safe New Year.

"Our resolve is that not a single drug case should be reported in Hyderabad during these celebrations. We are deploying special forces to achieve this. Every officer must work in coordination to uphold the prestige of the City Police," stated CP V.C. Sajjanar.

The meeting included senior officials, including DCPs N. Swetha, IPS; K. Apoorva Rao, IPS; Rakshitha K. Murthy, IPS; and Ch. Rupesh, IPS, Ch. Srinivas, IPS, Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath, IPS Task force, Addl DCPs Ande Srinivasa Rao, Iqbal Siddiqui, among others. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)