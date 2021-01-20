New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) A judge of the Delhi High Court was on Wednesday amused to hear that police land has been encroached upon in the national capital.

The high court was hearing a plea seeking removal of encroachment from a police colony land located at Shalimar Bagh in north-west Delhi.

"I actually find it quite amusing that police land has been encroached upon," said Justice Pratibha M Singh while seeking response of the AAP government, police and the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NrDMC) on the issue.

The high court issued notice to the Delhi government's Public Works Department (PWD), the police, NrDMC and the people, who have allegedly encroached upon the land in question, seeking their stand on the petition by April 12.

It asked the authorities to inform it what action has been taken against the encroachment.

The petition has been moved by a resident of the police colony whose land has been encroached upon.

The petitioner, Anil Kumar, has contended in his plea that in a criminal case before the high court involving the alleged encroachers, a categorical finding was arrived at they have encroached upon police land and built a house there despite they being neither employees of Delhi Police nor any land being allotted to them in the colony.

He has claimed that despite the observation by the court, no action has been taken by the authorities against the encroachment.

