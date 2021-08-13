Noida, Aug 13 (PTI) In view of Independence Day programmes in the national capital, routes for goods carriers going from Noida to Delhi will remain diverted from Saturday night till the end of events on August 15, the Traffic Police here said.

While the diversions are for light, medium and heavy categories of commercial vehicles, the police have cautioned that routes for “other vehicles” could also be diverted if need be.

“The diversions will stay in place from 10 pm on Saturday till the end of the programmes in Delhi on Sunday,” the Traffic Police said in an advisory on Friday.

Vehicles going to Delhi from Noida through the Chilla border, the DND and the Kalindi Kunj routes will have to divert to the Eastern Peripheral Expressway through Greater Noida to proceed further, it said.

For other vehicles, the police suggested people to take alternative routes to and fro Delhi-Noida to avoid hassles in view of the diversions.

“In case of any road traffic-related query, people can call the helpline number at 9971009001,” it added.

Meanwhile, a major traffic snarl was witnessed near the Mahamaya flyover on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway on Friday afternoon, with hundreds of vehicles moving at a snail's pace.

