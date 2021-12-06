New Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA and spokesperson Raghav Chadha on Sunday hit out at Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu for joining dharna by guest teachers outside Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's house and said that he does not take the Congress leader seriously.

Asked about Sidhu's dharna outside Kejriwal's residence, Chaddha told ANI, "Earlier also, I said that Sidhu is Rakhi Sawant of Punjab politics. He knows how to do drama. There is no need for serious discussion on him. It is also useless to make statements on him and I do not take him seriously."

Also Read | Rave Party Busted at Resort Near Thiruvananthapuram, Around 65 People Held With Hashish Oils, MDMA, Prescription Tablets.

AAP spokesperson's remarks came after Sidhu joined dharna by guest teachers outside Kejriwal's residence. The guest teachers of the Delhi government were protesting and demanding the regularisation of their jobs.

Addressing media persons here, Sidhu said, "22,000 guest teachers are working as bonded labourers here."

Also Read | CAIT Says MoUs With Amazon by State Govts for Selling Products of Government Agencies Unfortunate.

Further, Chaddha said that Punjab Education Minister ran away when Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia invited him for a debate on the condition of the education system in Punjab and Delhi.

"When our Education Minister Manish Sisodia invited Punjab Education Minister for debate on education condition, then he ran away," he said.

Slamming Punjab Congress over their internal issues, Chaddha said, "We have nothing to do with the internal problems of Punjab Congress. The party is becoming an irrelevant force in Punjab today. There is no political dominance left. They are fighting among themselves only."

"Congress itself is the Opposition of its own party," Chaddha added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)