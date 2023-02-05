Gwalior, Feb 5 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath on Sunday said he did not hanker for any post, the statement coming on a query on the chief ministerial face of the party as Assembly elections are to be held in the state at the end of the year.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu: Inspired by 'Ajith Kumar's Thunivu', Youth Attempts to Rob Bank in Coimbatore; Arrested.

On a query on the allegations against the Gautam Adani group by a US-based investment research firm and subsequent upheaval in the stock market, Nath, a former Union commerce and industries minister, batted for a debate and thorough probe.

Also Read | Telangana CM Chandrasekhar Rao Invokes Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Maharashtra, BRS Vows to Take Pledge at Shivneri to Form Farmers’ Government.

"I don't long for a post as I have got enough in my life. Now I want to secure the future," said Nath, who was MP chief minister between December 2018 and March 2020 before a rebellion by MLAs loyal to Jyotiraditya Scindia brought down his Congress government.

Speaking on the Adani issue, Nath said the Congress has demanded a discussion in the Lok Sabha.

"I an of the view that a complete debate and thorough probe must take place," he said.

Adani group stocks have taken a massive hit after US-based activist short-seller Hindenburg Research made a litany of allegations including fraudulent transactions and share price manipulation. The group has dismissed the charges as lies.

Nath claimed people were unhappy with the Bharatiya Janata Party government in MP and it would be shown the door in the Assembly polls.

He also said a recent investors summit (held in Indore) did not yield much by way of investments despite the claims made by CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)