New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the love of the people of Uttarakhand attracts him again and again and whenever he visits the state he is filled with new energy to serve people.

His comments came in response to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's remarks that Prime Minister Modi's love, determination and service for the "Devbhoomi" is inspiring.

Also Read | Union Budget 2022 to be Presented by FM Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday; From Boost to Real Estate to Standard Deduction Hike, Here's A List of Expectations.

Tagging Dhami's tweet, Modi said the love of the people of Uttarakhand attracts him again and again.

"I consider it my good fortune that whenever I get an opportunity, I reach Devbhoomi and get filled with new energy to serve the people," he said.

Also Read | Government Hopeful of Bouncing Back in Employment Market With Various Govt Schemes.

Uttarakhand will go to polls on February 14 while counting of votes will take place on March 10.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)