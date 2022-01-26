New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday said he feels he has been able to reach Rashtrapati Bhavan due to the blessings of his village and urged citizens to always remember their roots and serve their place of birth.

In his address to the nation on the eve of 73rd Republic Day, the President said a new India is emerging, "a strong India and a sensitive India".

Also Read | Republic Day 2022: Buddhadeb Bhattacharya, Former West Bengal CM, Refuses Padma Bhushan Award.

He lauded the Navy, Cochin Shipyard for Indigenous Aircraft Carrier Vikrant.

He said that in recent months, he has witnessed remarkable examples of people strengthening the country and society through their commitment and action in diverse areas.

Also Read | CAIT Seeks Action Against Amazon for Insulting Tricolour by Selling Products With National Flag Printed on Them.

"The dedicated teams of the Indian Navy and Cochin Shipyard Limited have built an indigenous state-of-the-art aircraft carrier IAC Vikrant which is to be inducted into our Navy. Due to such modern military capabilities, India is now counted among the world's leading naval powers. This is an impressive example of moving towards self-reliance in the field of defence," he said.

The President said in a village called Sui in the Bhiwani district of Haryana, some enlightened citizens of the village have transformed it under the 'Swa-Prerit Adarsh Gram Yojana', demonstrating sensitivity and diligence.

"This example of expressing affection and gratitude for one's village or native land is worth emulating. There remains life-long love and reverence for their native land in the hearts of grateful people. This example strengthens my belief that a new India is emerging - a strong India and a sensitive India; Sashakt Bharat, Samvedan-sheel Bharat," he said.

He expressed confidence that by taking inspiration from such examples, other resourceful people will also contribute to the development of their villages and cities.

"In this context, I would like to share a personal experience with all of you. I had the privilege of visiting my birthplace, that is, my village Paraunkh at Kanpur Dehat district in the month of June last year. On reaching there, I naturally felt the urge to express respect for the sacred soil of my village and applied it on my forehead because I believe that I have been able to reach Rashtrapati Bhavan only due to the blessings of my village," the President said.

"Wherever in the world I may be, my village and my country remain in my heart. I request the people of India who are successful in life due to their hard work and talent, to always remember their roots, their village, town or city. Also, all of you must serve your place of birth and your country in whatever way you can. If all the successful people of India work sincerely for the development of their birth-places, then the whole country will benefit from the outcome of such local development," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)