New Delhi [India], November 4 (ANI): As Delhi reels under severe air pollution, Environment Minister Gopal Rai appealed to the Chief Minister of the bordering state, Uttar Pradesh to stop services of the BS3 petrol and BS4 diesel vehicles to the national capital.

Delhi Minister Gopal Rai took stock of the Anand Vihar bus depot after the air quality index of Anand Vihar touched the 'hazardous' category.

"In Delhi, there are only electric buses and CNG buses but from UP, banned BS3 and BS4 vehicles are being sent to Anand Vihar bus depot. It's my request to the Uttar Pradesh government, to stop sending such vehicles that emit so much smoke...we have stopped all the construction in Delhi currently, and BS3 & BS4 vehicles are banned, but these vehicles coming from outside, I request Yogi to stop this so that we can control the pollution due to vehicle," Rai said while speaking to ANI.

The Delhi minister further asked Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath to stop sending such vehicles that emit smoke.

"The Delhi government is taking various steps to reduce the pollution in Delhi but we saw that since morning, Anand Vihar has the highest AQI, so I came here tonight to understand why it is happening," he added.

As air quality in several parts of Delhi-NCR plunged to the 'severe' category on Friday morning, people said they experienced breathing problems and irritation in the eye among others.

However, the Delhi government has decided to ban the plying of BS3 petrol and BS4 diesel cars till further notice in view of the worsening air pollution in the city. If any such vehicles are found running on Delhi streets, a fine of Rs 20,000 can be collected.

The curbs under stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) were implemented as the air quality index in Delhi reached 'hazardous' levels.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked the third stage of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) on Thursday.

The decision was taken in the meeting of the sub-committee under the GRAP held here in the national capital, earlier today.

The sub-committee reviewed the air quality scenario in the region as well as the forecasts for meteorological conditions and air quality index made available by IMD and IITM.

According to an official release by the CAQM, the Delhi government has imposed a ban on construction activities in the entire National Capital Region (NCR). (ANI)

