New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) The Income Tax department has come out with guidelines for selection of cases for scrutiny, under which cases wherein assessees have not responded to I-T notices will be picked up for compulsory examination.

The department will also undertake cases for scrutiny where specific information regarding tax evasion has been provided by any law enforcement agencies or regulatory authorities.

As per the guidelines, tax officers will have to send a notice under section 143(2) of the I-T Act by June 30 to the assessee regarding discrepancies in income.

The assessee will then have to produce relevant documents.

It said that where no return has been furnished in response to a notice u/s 142(1) of the Act, the case would be sent to the National Faceless Assessment Centre (NaFAC) which will take further action.

Section 142(1) empowers tax authorities to issue a notice seeking more clarification or further details about where a return has been filed, or if the return has not been filed, then to furnish the required information in a prescribed manner.

The tax department will prepare a consolidated list of cases in which assessees have continued to claim I-T exemptions or deduction despite its cancellation or withdrawal by competent authority.

Notice u/s 143(2) of the Act shall be served on the assessee through NaFAC, the guidelines said.

