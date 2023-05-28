Mumbai, May 28: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) on Saturday, May 27 released the MP Board Supplementary Exams 2023 dates. The MP Board Supplementary or MPBSE 10th and 12th supplementary examination dates have been released and are available on the official website of MPBSE at mpbse.nic.in.

Students who will be appearing for the MP Board Supplementary Exams 2023 for Class 10th and Class 12th can visit the official website to download the date sheet. As per the official release, the MP Board Supplementary Exams 2023 for Class 10 will be held from July 18 to July 27.

Steps To Download MP Board Supplementary Exams 2023:

Visit the official website of MPBSE at mpbse.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the "MP Board Supplementary Exams 2023 date sheet" link

A new PDF file will open

Candidate can now check the dates for MP Board Supplementary Exams 2023

Download the page

Take a printout for future reference

On the other hand, the Class 12 supplementary examination will be conducted from July 17 to July 27. Candidates must note that the MPBSE supplementary exam will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon. It must be noted that the Madhya Pradesh Board announced the MPBSE Class 10 and 12 board exam results on May 25.

Class 10 recorded a pass percentage of 63.29 per cent while Class 12 saw a 55.28 percent pass percentage. Meanwhile, the boys secured a pass percentage of 60.26 percent while girls got 66.47 percent in Class 10th exams. In the Class 12th exams, the girl's pass percentage was 58.75 percent when compared to boys pass percentage of 52 percent.

