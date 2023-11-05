Karur (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 5 (ANI): The search operations launched by the Income Tax Department entered Day 3 in Tamil Nadu's Karur districts on Sunday.

As a part of the operations, four locations in Karur district are being searched by the Income Tax Department for tax evasion.

Also Read | Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: BJP Releases Fifth List of 15 Candidates for Vidhan Sabha Polls; Includes Some Fresh Faces.

The search operations have been conducted at the residence of Padma, sister of late DMK leader Vasugi Murugesan, businessman Suresh's office in Gandhipuram area and also at his residence in KVP Nagar.

The search operations were underway at places linked to the Tamil Nadu Minister and Highways and Public Works Department Minister EV Velu. As per the sources, the I-T officers also conducted searches at EV Velu's son Kamban's residence in Thiruvannamalai.

Also Read | Navi Mumbai Shocker: 33-Year-Old Woman Repeatedly Raped by Man She Met on Matrimonial Site.

Kamban currently serves as the Director of Arunai Medical College and Hospital in Thiruvannamalai. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)