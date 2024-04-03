Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 2 (ANI): Former Chief Minister of Maharashtra and Congress leader, Prithviraj Chavan, confirmed that the Nationalist Congress Party-Sharad Chandra Pawar faction (NCP-SCP) approached him to contest from the Satara Loksabha seat.

"I don't want to talk much about it but yes, NCP Maharashtra President Jayant Patil approached me and we had a discussion too on Satara Lok Sabha seat. It's still under consideration but yes, discussion on it happened and I have informed my party leader Ramesh Chennithala about the discussion but let's wait on it," Chavan told ANI on Tuesday.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Election 2024: Special Holiday for Punjab Government Employees From Jammu and Kashmir and Rajasthan on April 19.

Chavan, who is an MLA from Karaad, is keen to contest Lok Sabha as sitting MP Sriniwas Patil, refused to contest citing health reasons. Reportedly, the NCP (SCP) doesn't have a strong candidate for the seat, as Udayanraje Bhosale of the BJP is likely to be fielded by the ruling, National Democratic Alliance from the Satara constituency, according to party sources.

Udayanraje Bhosale was defeated by Sriniwas Patil in the previous election.

Also Read | Kerala: TTE Pushed to Death From Moving Train by Passenger in Thrissur; Migrant Labourer Arrested.

NCP (SCP) spokesperson Clyde Crasto confirmed that the party leaders held discussions with the former CM.

"Yes our leaders have met with him to discuss the Satara seat as Prithviraj Chavan is a tall leader and we all want such a leader to contest but it's still under consideration," he said.

Maharashtra, with its 48 Lok Sabha seats, is the second-largest contributor to the Lower House of Parliament after Uttar Pradesh. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won 23 out of 25 contested seats, while the undivided Shiv Sena secured 18 out of 23 seats.

Elections to the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra will be held in five phases on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, and May 20. The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases starting April 19. The counting of votes will take place on June 4. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)