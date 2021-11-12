Jammu, Nov 12 (PTI) On a routine sortie, an Indian Air Force chopper made a 'precautionary landing' in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Friday after the detection of some technical snag in it, defence sources said.

A Chetak helicopter was routine sortie when its pilots noticed some technical snag in it and made a precautionary landing safely in the Purmandal area of the district, they said.

The entire four-member crew led by a squadron leader were safe after it landed at the sports ground.

The chopper later took off and landed in Jammu, they said.

