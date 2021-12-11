Agra, Dec 11 (PTI) IAF Wing Commander Prithvi Singh Chauhan, who died along with 12 others in the chopper crash in Tamil Nadu, was cremated with full state honours at the Tajganj crematorium here on Saturday.

He was given a guard of honour by Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel after being brought to the crematorium in a military vehicle.

The pyre was lit by Chauhan's son Aviraj (7), daughter Aaradhya (12) and cousin Pushpendra Singh in the presence of family members, officials of the IAF, Agra administration and police among others.

Earlier, as his body was being taken to the crematorium from Dayal Bagh, people stood by the road and showered petals to bid farewell to the officer.

His body arrived at the Agra airport around 10 in the morning. Union Minister of State for Law and Justice and MP from Agra S P Singh Baghel and officials of the IAF, police and administration paid their respects at the airport.

The officer's father Surendra Singh, wife Kamini Singh and other family members were present at the crematorium, as were several local leaders, dignitaries, and officials.

Along with Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat, Chauhan was among the 13 killed when a Mi17V5 helicopter carrying them crashed in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

