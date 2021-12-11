New Delhi, December 11: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released the call letters for online preliminary examination for recruitment of specialist officers in participating banks (CRP SPL-XI). The admit cards have been uploaded on the official website of the institute. Candidates who have applied for the post can visit the official website of the IBPS at ibps.in to check and download their admit cards for the prelims. SSC CGL Tier-I Final Answer Key 2020 Released, Candidates Can Download Answer Keys Online at ssc.nic.in.

Aspirants can download the admit cards from the official website by entering their roll number or registration number and password or date of birth. Notably, the deadline for closure of call letter download is December 26, 2021. The admit card will carry certain important guidelines and details about the examination including date, day, reporting time of exam, test centre and its address among others. Scroll down to know how to download the admit card. WBPSC AE Result 2020 Released, Candidates Can Check The Results Online at wbpsc.gov.in.

Here Is How To Download IBPS Specialist Officer Prelims Admit Card 2021:

Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in

On the home page click on the link to download call letter

Then click on the link that says, 'Click here to Download Online Preliminary Exam Call Letter for CRP Specialist Officers-XI (CRP-SPL-XI)'

A new web page will open

Enter required credentials

Download the admit card

Candidates are advised to take a print out of the call letter and keep it safe for future references. The admit cards will carry guidelines and instructions which the candidates are advised to follow. In case of any discrepancies in the call letter, queries or confusions, candidates are advised to contact the relevant authority immediately to resolve the issue.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 11, 2021 06:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).