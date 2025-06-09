Kalahandi (Odisha) [India], June 9 (ANI): Dhiman Chakma, Sub-Collector of Dharamgarh in Kalahandi district, was caught red-handed on Monday while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 10 lakh from a local businessman, according to the Odisha Vigilance Department.

During further searches at his residence, an additional Rs 47 lakh in cash was recovered and Investigations are ongoing, a release said.

Chakma, the 2021-batch IAS officer, had allegedly demanded a total of Rs 20 lakh as a bribe, threatening to take action against the businessman's enterprise if the payment was not made, the Odisha Vigilance said in a release.

Chakma called the complainant to his official residence in Dharamgarh, where he accepted Rs. 10 lakh as the first instalment, it said.

The IAS officer was caught "red handed while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 10 lakh from a local businessman," the department said in the release.

The accused Sub Collector called the complainant to his official government residence at Dharamgarh, received the bribe amount, verified the 26 number of 100-note bundles of different denominations with both his hands, and kept the same inside his residence office table drawer. Both hand wash and table drawer wash gave a positive chemical reaction, the release said.

A case has been registered under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018). More details are awaited as the probe continues. (ANI)

