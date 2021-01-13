Mumbai, Jan 13 (PTI) IAS official Tukaram Mundhe, who was awaiting a new posting for the past few months, was appointed as secretary of the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission on Wednesday, an official release said.

Mundhe was earlier municipal commissioner in Nagpur, but in August he was transferred and appointed as member secretary of the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) in Mumbai.

In September another official was given the charge of MJP secretary post and Mundhe was awaiting posting since then.

On Wednesday the government also transferred Maharashtra Petrochemicals Corporation Limited MD Arvind Kumar as Additional Chief Secretary of the Cooperation, Marketing, and Textile departments.

Kumar, a 1985-batch officer, was in news in October after he was accused of using foul language about some senior officials in WhatsApp chats.

D B Gawade, another IAS officer, was appointed as joint secretary, Public Health Department.

National Rural Livelihood Mission Chief Executive Officer Uday Jadhav was appointed as secretary, Maharashtra State Child Rights Commission.

