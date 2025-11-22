New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) successfully conducted the comprehensive Coastal Security Exercise Sagar Kavach-02/25 along the Maharashtra and Goa coastline from November 19-20 demonstrating high inter-agency coordination, strong operational readiness and robust capabilities to counter maritime security contingencies, including threats posed by Anti-National Elements (ANEs) targeting critical coastal assets, as per the release.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the two-day exercise witnessed the participation of over 6,000 personnel, more than 115 sea and air assets and a wide spectrum of central and state agencies, ports and coastal authorities.

The exercise aimed to assess the preparedness of all participating agencies in handling coastal security emergencies, preventing attacks on vital coastal installations and further strengthening the multi-layered Coastal Security Network. It also sought to enhance synergy among central and state stakeholders responsible for coastal and maritime security.

A wide range of maritime and aerial assets were mobilised, including Indian Navy and ICG ships, ICG Dornier aircraft, Chetak helicopters and Air Cushion Vehicles (ACVs). Marine Police boats, Customs & CISF craft and Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB) resources were also deployed, along with boats from the Police & Fisheries Department, ensuring seamless coordination across all operational domains.

The exercise significantly enhanced interoperability, communication networks & coordination among security, intelligence and port management agencies. A wide spectrum of 19 central and 13 state agencies, along with the involvement of one major port, 21 minor ports and district-level coastal authorities, ensured comprehensive coverage of both sea and shore responses. (ANI)

