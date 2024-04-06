New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI): Indian Coast Guard Director General Rakesh Pal inaugurated the Indian Coast Guard Aquatic Centre at ICGS Mandapam near Rameshwaram, Tamil Nadu, on Saturday.

Notably, the ICG Chief is on a four-day visit to the maritime force's bases in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Puducherry and made a maiden visit to Chennai for a review of operational preparedness and commensurate infrastructure development in the region on Friday.

Also Read | Online Fraud in Mumbai: Man Poses as Police Inspector, Dupes College Professor of Rs 1 Lakh After Claiming Her Son Was Detained.

Earlier, during the visit on Thursday, the Director General interacted with officers and men to share his vision towards the common goal of safe, secure and clean seas, according to a statement released by the Indian Coast Guard (ICG).

As part of the ongoing visit of Indian Coast Guard DG Rakesh Pal, AVSM, PTM, TM, and DG ICG to the Eastern Region, he visited ICG Station Krishnapatnam and had a first-hand review of infrastructure projects.

Also Read | EV Landscape in India To Be Transformed With Key Government Initiatives, Will Lower Manufacturing Costs and Boost EV Sales in Country: Industry Experts.

During the visit, he also interacted with officers & men at the station.

The Indian Coast Guard, Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force are the four forces under the Defence Ministry and are governed by their different acts. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)