New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) In a swift response to a medical emergency at sea, the Indian Coast Guard evacuated a fisherman who suffered severe chest pain and seizures, officials said on Thursday.

Sharing the information along with some photographs in a post on X, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) said, "Responding swiftly to a #MedicalEmergency at sea, @IndiaCoastGuard Maritime Rescue Sub Centre #Pipavav promptly diverted #ICG Ship C-419 approx. 90 km off #Jafrabad to rescue a fisherman in medical distress."

Pipavav and Jafrabad are located in Gujarat.

The ICG said the condition of the patient is "stable".

"The patient, suffering severe chest pain and seizures, was safely evacuated and handed over to fisheries association Jafrabad for further medical care. Condition stable," the ICG said in the post.

