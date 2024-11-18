New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) ship successfully rescued seven Indian fishermen, apprehended by a Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) ship near the India-Pakistan Maritime Boundary, according to an official release on Monday.

According to the ICG release, at approximately 3:30 pm on November 17, an ICG Ship on patrol received a distress call from an Indian fishing boat (IFB) operating near the No-Fishing Zone (NFZ).

"The call reported that another Indian fishing boat, Kal Bhairav, had been intercepted by a PMSA vessel, and seven Indian crew members had been apprehended. In response, ICG Ship immediately proceeded to the reported location at maximum speed," it added.

Despite efforts by the PMSA ship to retreat, ICG Ship intercepted the PMSA ship and persuaded them to relieve Indian fishermen.

The ICG ship was able to retrieve the seven fishermen safely, who were all found to be in stable medical condition.

Unfortunately, the Indian fishing boat Kal Bhairav was reported to have been damaged and sunk during the incident.

ICG Ship returned to Okha Harbour on November 18, where a joint investigation involving the ICG, State Police, Intelligence Agencies, and Fisheries authorities was undertaken to investigate the circumstances leading to the collision and the subsequent rescue operation.

The successful effort underscores the ICG's continued commitment to safeguarding the safety and interests of Indian fishermen at sea, showcasing its resolve in ensuring the protection of the Indian maritime community. (ANI)

