New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI): The Director General of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG), Paramesh Sivamani, officially inaugurated a new dedicated ICG jetty at Vizhinjam Harbour in Kerala on Saturday.

According to the release, the 76.7-metre advanced berth will facilitate the expedited deployment and turnaround of Indian Coast Guard vessels, thereby enhancing operational readiness for critical functions such as coastal surveillance, search and rescue operations, anti-smuggling efforts, and fisheries protection. Strategically located just 10 nautical miles from key international shipping lanes and adjacent to the Vizhinjam International Transhipment Deepwater Port, the jetty is expected to play a critical role in securing India's southwestern coastline.

DG Paramesh Sivamani highlighted the strategic importance of the new facility, calling it a major step forward in strengthening the coastal security architecture and ensuring faster response capabilities in the region.

The event was attended by Commander, ICG Region (West), Inspector General Bhisham Sharm, along with senior officials from Vizhinjam International Seaport Ltd, Government of Kerala, Kerala Maritime Board, State Police, Port Authorities, Indian Army, Adani Ports Pvt. Ltd., and the Fisheries Department. (ANI)

