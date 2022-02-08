New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has received a royalty of Rs 171.74 crore till January 31 from Bharat Biotech from sales of Covaxin, Rajya Sabha was told Tuesday.

The ICMR has spent around Rs 35 crore in research and development of covid vaccine Covaxin.

Also Read | Arunachal Pradesh: Seven Soldiers Trapped Due to Avalanche in West Kameng District Found Dead, Says Indian Army.

Funds with ICMR are utilized for health research activities including emerging research priorities and research capacity building, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar said in a written reply.

She was responding to a question on the total money collected by ICMR as royalty from sales of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and how much of the initial cost of ICMR in doing R and D for the development of Covaxin has been recovered from the amount collected so far.

Also Read | Money Laundering Case: Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi's Nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey's ED Custody Extended Till February 11.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)