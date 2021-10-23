Srinagar, Oct 23 (PTI) 'Iconic Week' to celebrate the spirit of Jammu and Kashmir was kick-started here on Saturday.

Marking the beginning of the week-long celebrations, Srinagar Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu inaugurated 'Spirits of J-K' -- a Sufi festival, at SKICC here.

The festival is organised by the Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Department.

On the occasion, “Aghaaz-e-Nishast", a discourse on mysticism, was held in collaboration with the Academy of Art Cultural and Languages.

Also, a mystic gallery was set up where traditional artefacts and manuscripts and rare copies of the Quran and the Bhagwat Gita besides rich Sufi literature, 19th century copper, brass ware and musical instruments were showcased.

Mattu stressed on the preservation of both physical and cultural heritage of J-K.

Secretary, Tourism and Culture, Sarmad Hafeez said ‘Iconic Week' is being organised to promote J-K as an all-season tourist destination.

He said during the week-long celebrations, many programmes showcasing art, culture, food, artifacts, manuscript and religious tourism will be held at various tourist destinations across J-K.

He also said the department will organise Sufi festivals at 75 virgin tourist destinations for tourism promotion.

“Peer- Waer", a documentary on “A journey through Mystic Kashmir", was also presented on the occasion.

