Gorakhpur, Oct 23: Ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the BJP has appointed Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as 'panna pramukh' of a booth in Gorakhpur Urban constituency.

Several other BJP leaders have also been given the responsibility for different booths in Gorakhpur Urban and Rural constituencies to strengthen the party.

A 'panna pramukh' or person in-charge of a page of voters' list is the first point of contact for most voters in the BJP's election management machinery.

The BJP has appointed Adityanath as 'panna pramukh' for booth number 246 of the Gorakhpur Urban assembly seat, party zonal president Dharmendra Singh said on Saturday.

The party is focusing on strengthening booths for the 2022 assembly polls and has given responsibility as 'panna pramukhs' to party post holders from the booth level to the national level, he said.

Singh has been appointed as 'panna pramukh' of booth number 317 of Gorakhpur Rural assembly seat. Former Union minister and MP Shiv Pratap Shukla and MLA Radha Mohan Das Agarwal have been appointed as 'panna pramukhs' for booth number 350 of Gorakhpur Urban assembly seat.

Gorakhpur city BJP president Rajesh Gupta and Mayor Sitaram Jaiswal have been appointed as 'panna pramukhs' of booth number 166 and 167 of Gorakhpur Rural assembly seat, respectively.

