Chaibasa (Jharkhand), Jun 28 (PTI) Four IEDs were recovered from the house of the village head in Naxal-hit Sarjomburu in West Singhbhum district, a senior police officer said on Wednesday.

The recovery was made during the course of an ongoing operation in core Kolhan area under Goilkera and Tonto police station, he said.

Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar said a temporary camp of security personnel was set up in Tumbahaka village to flush out Naxals operating from the core Kolhan area.

In course of the campaign, the security personnel recovered four IEDs from the village head's house, the SP said.

Iron pipes, electric wires and important documents were also seized from his house, he said.

Around 200 IEDs have been recovered since the operation was launched in January, Shekhar added.

