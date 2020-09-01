New Delhi [India], Sep 1 (ANI): Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi on Tuesday slammed RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav saying that if a "convicted criminal" is getting five-star facilities like a state guest instead of a prisoner then Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) should take suo motu cognizance in this matter.

Taking to Twitter, Sushil Modi wrote (roughly translated from Hindi), "If a convicted criminal in corruption is getting five-star facilities like a state guest instead of a prisoner due to political clout, then CBI should take suo motu cognizance on this."

He further stated that Lalu Prasad was sentenced to jail in four cases in connection with fodder scam, but the Hemant Soren government in Jharkhand sent him first to RIMS in the name of treatment and then to a luxurious bungalow under the pretext of isolation.

"Dozens of people are reaching his bungalow to meet convicted Lalu Prasad. More than 200 people willing to contest elections in Bihar have gone to Ranchi and have given him bio-data," Sushil Modi tweeted.

"If the Jharkhand government is giving a chance to Lalu Prasad to play a political role in running a party from jail and handing out tickets by flouting the jail manual, we will appeal to the Election Commission for intervention," he added.

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav was earlier shifted to the residence of the director of the RIMS hospital, where he had been admitted for months due to poor health, to prevent exposure from the COVID-19 virus.

After the news surfaced, Jharkhand BJP accused the state government of giving Lalu Yadav special treatment because the RJD is a part of the coalition government in the state.

Yadav, who has been in prison since December 2017, was sentenced to seven years of imprisonment in 2018 under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and seven years under the Prevention of Corruption Act in connection with the fodder scam case.

Notably, both the sentences are being served consecutively.

The case pertains to the fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 3.5 crore from the Dumka treasury by Animal Husbandry Department officials between 1991 and 1996 when Lalu served as the State's Chief Minister. (ANI)

